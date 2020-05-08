An Islamic cleric from the backwoods of Pakistan has said the coronavirus epidemic is a handiwork of Israel and that the Jewish state is using the virus to create a New World Order. The cleric says that under the New World Order, Israel will build Solomon's Temple at the site of Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupy Palestine and dominate the entire world.

Hilariously, the cleric does give credit to Israel's ability to find a vaccine for coronavirus. But the Taliban-affiliated cleric Mufti Abu Hisham Masood has a twisted argument. He says that the Jews might actually make a vaccine for the virus for all you know but they would be doing so with the express purpose of getting global recognition of their 'existence.'

Masood is affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), which is the Pakistani wing of the Taliban outfit in Afghanistan. The US State Department declared Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan a foreign terrorist organization in September 2010.

"Now, by bringing the world to a standstill through the virus war, [the Jews] are eager to have their existence accepted ... Because, the world will see that even the vaccine for the Corona will be discovered by the Jews and then without accepting the existence of the Jews, this vaccine will perhaps not be available to anyone," the celric adds.

The document prepared by the Taliban cleric, titled 'Coronavirus or Virus War?', was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), according to CNS News.

The document says that "the Coronavirus too is an important part of the war underway in the name of the New World Order." The cleric says that Jews are the descendants of Solomon (Prophet Sulaiman) and since Solomon ruled over the entire world, the Jews themselves want to repeat that level of global dominance.

The cleric also says that the Jews have overrun the political and military establishment in the United States and occupied the White House and the Pentagon. He says the Jes the Jes are using America as a front in their global campaign. The coronavirus, which has affected America the most, is a "lottery" for Jews, he adds.