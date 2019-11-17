British oppposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would not form a coalition government if it fails to secure a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election.

Four opinion polls published on Saturday put Labour between 10 and 17 percentage points behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.

Asked about possible demands for a Scottish independence referendum in return for the support of the Scottish National Party (SNP) if Labour are short of a majority, Corbyn told BBC TV: "We are not doing deals with anybody."

"We are not forming coalition governments, we will put forward the programme on which we will have been elected," he said. "The SNP will have a choice, do they want to put Boris Johnson back in ... or are they going to say a Labour government will deliver for Scotland."