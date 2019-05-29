The Mumbai Police and Coast Guard were on high alert on Monday, May 27, when two men dressed as what conventionally looks like Islamic terrorists were spotted in Palghar near Mumbai. The suspects were arrested by the cops, but it turned out that they were actors working on the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff movie being made by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Read what happened.

After being alerted by a security guard from an automated teller machine (ATM) in the Panchvati Naka area, the control room swung into action. Cops from seven police stations and the Coast Guard were on red alert. The two bearded men were spotted by the ATM guard, Anil Mahajan, while one was buying cigarettes and the other was in a 'suspicious looking van'.

The men were dressed in army fatigues with a cartridge belt on them. Mahajan, who was previously with the Border Security Force (BSF), alerted his brother who is a cop. He then called the control room and alerted them. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manikpur police station scanned the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area. The license plate number of the van was circulated, as police suspected a bigger gang of terrorists inside it.

But when the cops managed to spot the van in Nalasopara, it turned out that the two suspects were nothing more than junior artists from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's new film! YRF has confirmed the incident to Mumbai Mirror but did not issue any statement. However, cops have booked the unit in-charge and the set coordinator along with the two actors, who have been identified as Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan.

The YRF movie is tentatively titled Hrithik vs Tiger and is the most anticipated action film from the two actors. Recently, Tiger Shroff told International Business Times, India that it is going to be an 'Ethan Hunt of Mission: Impossible meets James Bond' kind of movie. Hrithik vs Tiger has almost finished shooting. A day ago, director Siddharth Anand shared footage from the sets in a snow-clad area.

Indian Intelligence agencies have been on alert since March 2019 for twin threats from the Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda in Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa. Recently, the Kerala coast was on high alert following reports that boats allegedly carrying 15 ISIS terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka for Lakshadweep.