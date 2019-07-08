Five-time World Cup champions Brazil will take the field on July 7 against Peru for the final of 2019 Copa America at the iconic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. A Neymar-less Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the much-awaited semi-final with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, one each in both the halves. Peru, on the other hand, gave a 3-0 shocking defeat to former Copa America champions Chile with goals from Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotún and Paolo Guerrero.

The Selecao defeated their arch-rivals and gave Lionel Messi's international trophy hope another hit. Though they were the less dominant team in the match they were effective in finding the back of the net whereas Argentina wasted many chances and was twice prevented by the crossbar. But Brazil needs to get their defensive act right as the La Albiceleste were often able to penetrate their defense and go for goal. But their goalkeeper, Alisson is in scintillating form and has kept a clean sheet all throughout the tournament. Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino are also in good form and they need to carry that form in the final. The Brazilian fans have been waiting for 12 years to see the national team lift a trophy and the current squad is capable enough to grant them their wish.

On the other hand, giant killers Peru thumped Chile in their semi-final. The latter was handed a shocking defeat by the Peru side who qualified from the group stage on the third-best team basis. They won the quarter-finals on penalties by defeating Uruguay 5-4 after restricting them to a 0-0 draw. The Selecao thumped Peru in the final fixture of the group stage 5-0 and the Peruvians will be seeking redemption. Peru has been looking much better in the knock-out stages as they have organized their defense and are looking like a team. It will not be surprising if they beat the Yellow and Green brigade to lift the trophy.

The Brazil-Peru match will start at 5 PM on July 7, according to local time.