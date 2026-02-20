Cool Spell Sweeps Singapore as Temperatures Dip to 21°C Amid Heavy Rain

Singapore experienced an unusually cool evening on Thursday, February 19, after days of persistent rain, with temperatures in several areas falling to around 21°C — conditions that some residents likened to an autumn chill.

Data from the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) showed that places such as Clementi, Newton and Jurong Island recorded temperatures as low as 21°C at about 9 pm. Jurong West and Sentosa Island also saw the mercury dip to nearly the same level.

The cooler weather, coupled with steady rainfall and low-lying clouds, prompted many netizens to share photos and videos of the rare conditions. One Facebook user, Karan Vir, posted an image of Marina Bay Sands Singapore with the tops of its three towers shrouded in dark clouds. Another user joked in the comments that the obscured skyline resembled "three chimneys and smoke".

In Tanjong Pagar, Facebook user Boon Tong Teo shared a video showing buildings barely visible through sheets of rain and mist, comparing the scene to Genting Highlands in Malaysia, a hill resort known for its cooler climate. Elsewhere, Emily Leong uploaded a photo of a foggy skyline, describing the visibility as low due to the incessant rain.

According to MSS, such conditions are not uncommon during the north-east monsoon season, which typically lasts from December to March. During prolonged rainy periods, low-level stratus clouds can form, creating overcast skies and misty conditions across the island.

Rain fell steadily across Singapore from the afternoon into the evening on Friday, February 19. MSS stations in the central region recorded rainfall between 2 pm and 8 pm, with areas such as Kent Ridge and Buona Vista receiving more than 135mm over the course of the day. This exceeded the highest daily rainfall recorded in the first half of February, which was 108.6mm around the Jurong Pier area.

In response to the heavy downpour, national water agency PUB issued flash flood risk alerts for parts of Jurong, Pioneer and Bukit Timah.

Earlier, in a weather advisory issued on February 16, MSS had forecast showers over most parts of Singapore during the afternoons and evenings in the first few days of the second half of February. It added that relatively drier conditions are expected to follow, although brief localised thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons.

While temperatures around 21°C are uncommon in Singapore's tropical climate, they are not unprecedented. Historical records show that the lowest daily temperature recorded at the former main climate station in Mount Faber was 19.4°C in January 1934. The Paya Lebar station also logged a low of 19°C on February 14, 1989.

For many residents, however, the combination of cool air, grey skies and steady rain on Thursday, February 19, offered a refreshing break from the island's usual heat and humidity.