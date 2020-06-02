Suzi Cortez, the queen of controversies is back with another scandalous Instagram update. The diva known for her famous award-winning butts has shared an eye-popping video on her official social media handle that has left fans wanting more.

In the sizzling video, Suzi is seen wearing a thong bikini while she gives a close up on camera shaking her booty. The video has left hearts racing on the internet. It has managed to rack up above 100,000 views and likes within a short time period. Suzi knows how to grab the attention of her online fan followers and she is unstoppable when it comes to making them drool.

Suzi Sets the Internet on Fire

Moreover, this isn't the first time Suzi creating a buzz on the internet. The Brazillian diva often manages to set the internet on fire with her scandalous activities. Earlier, Suzi shared a hot video of herself tagging none other than her favorite footballer Lionel Messi.

Later, according to reports, the Barcelona star blocked the modeling sensation from his official Instagram handle. However, Suzi seems to be hypnotized by Messi as she dares to make it official with another scandalous act. To show that Suzi is crazy about Messi, she recently got the footballer's face tattooed on her groin leaving both Messi's and her fans stunned on Instagram.

The diva even posted the video of her tattoo session on the photo-sharing platform. It seems Suzi has been born to entertain her fans. The diva has been making headlines since her debut on Instagram. Her daring online activities and sexy Onlyfans videos have garnered her the much-needed attention to become an Instagram celebrity. She's a two-time Miss BumBum winner for having a perky toned derriere. Apart from her modeling, Suzi is often seen working out at the gym.

Check out the hottest photos and videos of Brazilian model Suzi Cortez here: