Marred by a string of controversies, TV show host Chris Matthews has quit Hardball with Chris Matthews. The American commentator announced his exit from the MSNBC's show while being 'live on air' during the show on Monday night.

Matthews' while ending the two-decade-long association with the network said that his decision to exit was 'in order to pass the torch to the younger generation.' Matthews was accused of sexually harassing columnist Laura Bassett in 2016. Recently, he also came under fire following an argument with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, over believing women in disputes arising at workplaces.

'Last Hardball on MSNBC'

Revealing his decision to quit Hardball on-air, Matthews said: "Let me start with my headline tonight. I'm retiring. This is the last Hardball on MSNBC."

"As you can tell I've loved every minute of my 20 years as host of Hardball. Every morning I read the papers and I'm gung ho to get to work. After the conversation I've had with MSNBC, I decided tonight will be my last Hardball, so let me tell you why," continued the 74-year-old host.

"The younger generations out there are ready to take the reins. We see them in politics, and the media and fighting for their causes. They are improving the workplace, we're talking here about better standards than we grew up with, fair standards," he went on.

Matthew's signing off ended with a commercial break post which show's fill-in host Steve Kornacki said: "I'm sure you're still absorbing that, and I am too. Chris Matthews is a giant. He's a legend, it's been an honour for me to work with him."

"Of all the television personalities I've ever known as a viewer, Chris is the most human, and I say that as one of the highest compliments I can pay to someone. I'm sorry — I think you got him, and I think he got you. And all of us are going to miss him," he added.

Chris Matthews apologises for his snarky comments about women

Last Friday, GQ columnist Laura Bassett alleged that Matthews had made sexist remarks when she appeared as a guest on the show in 2016. Bassett said that Matthews made 'gross and inappropriate comments' while passing statements like 'Why haven't I fallen in love with you yet?'

Following Matthews' announcement, Bassett tweeted: "All I gotta say is... it's about time." Apologising for his inappropriate comments about women, Matthews said: "Compliments on a woman's appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were never okay. Not then, and certainly not today. And for making such comments on the past, I'm sorry."

Matthews' controversies on the show

The 74-year-old host also came under flak after he compared Bernie Sanders early lead in the Nevada caucuses with the Nazi's invasion of France during World War II. Matthew later apologised for his insensitive comments.

The TV show host also entered into an argument with Warren when she spoke about Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's use of NDAs at his business. The issue pertained to the lawsuit filed by a female employee against Bloomberg after he allegedly told her to abort her pregnancy saying, 'kill it.' Matthew had insisted why the female employee should be believed about what she was saying.

