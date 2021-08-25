The Contra Costa Country Sheriff is investigating the shooting case that killed one and injured two at an unincorporated Brentwood home on Tuesday, 24 August. The law enforcement agency responded to a report of shots fired at the residence at 4.20 pm, the authorities said in a statement.

At the crime spot, the deputies found two shooting victims in front of the home while the third victim was located at the residence and was dead by the time the officers landed at the scene.

Contra Costa Sheriff's Statement

The official Facebook page of Contra Costa Sheriff wrote, "Upon arrival, deputies located two gunshot victims in front of the residence. Both subjects were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Another subject with gunshot wounds was also located on the property and was pronounced deceased."

Investigation On

However, the victims have not been identified yet and Brentwood Police, Contra Costa County Sheriff, and CHP are working on the case. The officers have also asked people to contact them in case if they have any information about the incident. As of now, the motive and the details of the people involved in the gunfire and other information about the incident are not available.

Subjects are Being Identified

The Facebook message added, "None of the subjects are being identified at this time. Homicide detectives and crime lab personnel are on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592to leave an anonymous voice message."

The body of the dead and the two injured were seen taken on the stretcher, a report claims. The injured people are being treated at a nearby hospital.