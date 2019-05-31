EVOLVE Mixed Martial Arts (EVOLVE MMA) today is proud to announce that Constance Lien, has won the World Championship title at the World 2019 International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Jiu-Jitsu Championship in the blue-belt adult featherweight division (under 58.5kg). She is also the youngest female Singaporean to achieve the world Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu championship title at the age of 19-years-old.

"Becoming a World Champion has been my dream since day one ever since I made the decision to commit to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Words aren't enough to express how I'm feeling right now, but I just feel truly blessed and proud to have won and put Singapore on the map. I want to thank my professors at EVOLVE MMA, my training partners, my family, god and friends, who have seen me through my ups and downs, supporting and pushing me through this journey – this is for them. I wouldn't be where I am today, and be able achieve what I have achieved without them," said Constance Lien, EVOLVE MMA World Champion.

Recently named the Sportsgirl of the Year by National Olympic Council, Constance has been training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at EVOLVE MMA since 2015, having made a switch from competitive swimming where she won the 44th Singapore Sports School Council's Individual Colours Award (Swimming).

Constance also made sporting history when she became the first-ever athlete representing Singapore to win a Jiu-jitsu Silver medal at the Asian Games when the sport made its debut at the competition in 2018. Under the guidance and coaching of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champions at EVOLVE MMA, Constance has been training regularly and participating in international Jiu-Jitsu competitions.

"Constance has been training extremely hard under our World Champions at EVOLVE MMA for four years and we are all extremely proud of her achievements and her newly deserved title as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion," said Teco Shinzato, EVOLVE MMA Instructor and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, who trained Constance to victory. "She comes to EVOLVE MMA every day with the warrior spirit and a great attitude, wanting to learn and help her teammates. She has a very bright future in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and I'm very excited to see her continued success."

The World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship is the largest jiu-jitsu event that brings together the best competitors from all over to compete for the World Championship title. Held at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, the competition is held from May 30 to June 2.