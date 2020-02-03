Around 66 million years ago, a giant asteroid hit the earth in its full fury, and wiped out dinosaurs from the surface of the blue planet. Experts believe that the impact was so strong that it propelled earth to a condition quite similar to a nuclear winter. Space experts believe that such an impact could happen in the future too as asteroid hits are not confined to the past.

Asteroid Apophis to hit earth?

In order to combat such an asteroid hit in the future, NASA has been tracking near-earth objects that are potentially hazardous. One such space rock that poses a narrow threat to the earth is the Apophis asteroid. After its discovery, several space experts speculated that Apophis may collide with the earth in 2029, with 2.7 percent chances.

However, further analysis of the asteroid revealed that the chances of a potential collision are less and the asteroid will make its close flyby at a distance of about 19,400 miles above the earth's surface.

But adamant conspiracy theorists are apparently not ready to believe the calculations of space agencies like NASA, and they claim that Apophis will destroy the earth in 2029. Christian author Thomas Thorn predicts the world will end in 2029 following the asteroid strike.

Thorn apparently came to the conclusion after analyzing the sign of Exodus and the Book of Revelation.

"Then the seven angels who had the seven trumpets prepared themselves to sound them. The first angel sounded, and there followed hail and fire mixed with blood, and they were thrown upon the earth. A third of the trees and all the green grass were burned up. Then the second angel sounded, and something like a great mountain, burning with fire, was thrown into the sea. A third of the sea became blood, a third of the living creatures in the sea died, and a third of the ships were destroyed," Thorn cited a passage in the Book of Revelation, Express.co.uk reports.

Thorn added that Wormwood, a star or angel that appears in the Book of Revelation, is actually asteroid Apophis.

Unknown asteroid to cause chaos?

However, data scientist Dave McKee believes that it will not be asteroid Apophis, but an unknown space body that will unleash chaos on the earth. Citing the example of the Chelyabinsk meteor mid-air explosion, McKee claims that humans should be actually worried about not-yet-discovered asteroids.

"There's a significantly bigger chance of a significant asteroid that we haven't seen yet hitting us than any of the ones we have seen; for example, the Chelyabinsk meteor wasn't detected before it entered the earth's atmosphere," said McKee.