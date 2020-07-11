A conspiracy theorist who was in the 30s from San Antonio Texas died due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 after trying to getting infected with the disease for proving it a hoax. The victim who has not been identified has talked about the regret to a nurse after testing positive for the deadly virus outbreak and being rushed to a hospital before dying.

The Chief Medical Officer of Methodist Healthcare Dr. Jane Appleby mentioned that the idea of these parties is going to see if the deadly virus is real. "This is a party held by somebody diagnosed by the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real and to see if anyone gets infected," Dr. Appleby stated as reported by News4SA.

Conspiracy Theorist Dies of COVID-19

As per Appleby, the patient got critically ill and had a heartbreaking statement just before death. "Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said 'I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it's not,'" Appleby added.

The CMO made the case public as the rise in cases for the Bexar County continues. She wants all the people especially those who are young to realize that they are not invincible. Appleby further added. "I don't want to be an alarmist and we're just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily."

Moreover, the positivity rate has jumped to 22 percent. "This is a concerning increase from a positive rate of about five percent only several weeks ago," Dr. Appleby mentioned.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 12.5 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 560,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries. Around 3.1 million people have been infected in the US whereas over 134,000 people have lost their lives.