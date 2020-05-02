In a bizarre rant on his InfoWars radio-show, right-wing conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, threatened that he would kill and eat his neighbours if his children would starve due to coronavirus lockdown. As an ardent Trump supporter, Jones participated in massive anti-lockdown demonstrations at Austin, Texas on 18 and 25 April.

What did Alex Jones say?

"You know what, I'm ready. My daughters aren't starving to death. I'll eat my neighbours," said Jones. He went to great details to describe how he would kill, cook and eat his neighbours. "You think I like sizing up my neighbours, how I'm going to haul him up by a chain and chop his a** up! I'll do it". "'I'm ready to hang them up and gut them and skin them and chop them up. You know what I'm ready," he said.

"My daughters aren't starving to death. I'll eat my neighbours. Well my babies come into the equation I will cook your a** up so fast, and I'll tell them 'oh i cooked a cow up out back baby. Here it is.'" In his rant, Jones suggested that he would kill and eat the Democrats, first. "I will eat your leftist a** like corn on the cob, I'm ready", he said. "I'll barbecue your a** flat. I will eat you. I'll drink your blood - you understand that."

"I will hang your a** up and cut you into cutlets like a filet mignon and grill your a** before I watch my daughters starve to death", Jones said in his disturbing outburst. The rant was a part of his radio show on Tuesday, the clip of which was shared by his former wife, Kelly Jones, on Friday, May 1. Kelly, who's fighting for the custody of her children, tweeted: "This is my ex-husband, Alex Jones, graphically describing how he'll kill his neighbour to f e e d my kids: Homicidal. Terrifying. I lost my kids for tweeting about injustice. This is UNJUST to my kids. This is a mom's worst nightmare. Court must act".

The couple got divorced in 2015. In 2017, Kelly applied for sole or joint custody of her three children. Although the court granted her joint custody, in March, this year, she applied for the sole custody of her two youngest children, after Alex was arrested for DUI [Driving Under the Influence], Daily Mail reported.

About Alex Jones

Known as being a notorious right-wing conspiracy theory, Alex claimed that coronavirus is a Chinese communist plot to attack the West and the disease could be cured using a supplement he sold on his website, but later took it down due to a Food and Drug Administration's [FDA] letter.

Among his several bizarre conspiracy theories is that the US is using "chemical warfare" to "encourage homosexuality so that people don't have children". He also played a part in furthering false news that the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton previously ran a child sex trafficking ring from a pizzeria in Washington, DC.