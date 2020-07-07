Work Your Wealth, otherwise known as WYW 4 All, was founded in 2008 by ConrayLabuschagne to focus on creating wealth for students on a global scale. The company seems to have done remarkably well in their over a decade of operations, with testimonies coming from tons of students in different parts of the world.

The global real estate market has witnessed a series of evolution over the decades. The changes can be largely attributed to different stakeholders from real estate agents to investors as well as buyers contributing their quota to the development of the market. Despite the influx of different players into the industry and their efforts in growing the market, more needs to be done to ensure that everyone is as satisfied as possible. Investors, in particular, need to get helpful insights to help their decision-making process that will translate to good returns in the long run. This is where ConrayLabuschagne is looking to make a difference with the launch of Work Your Wealth.

The successful real estate investor was not born with a silver spoon and practically had to work his way up to live his dream. In the process, Conray overcame several obstacles even in the highly competitive and dynamic real estate market. The primary goal of creating WYW Wealth 4 All is to share his wealth of experience and knowledge in the business world with millions of people across the globe, helping to create financially stable individuals worldwide.

Conray has achieved giant strides in this aspect, directly mentoring over 100,000 students to change their mindset towards wealth creation. In a similar vein, Conray introduced Passive Income Masters in 2015. The program is a part of the Work Your Wealth system, taking a deeper study into students' finances from all aspects.

ConrayLabuschagne has also demonstrated to be a good student, personally learning from many high profile speakers, business persons, and motivators. His long list of teachers includes Robert Kiyosaki, Bob Proctor, Jack Canfield, T. Harv. Eker, Dr John Demartini, Blair Singer, Sir Richard Branson, Tony Robbins and Bill Bartman. He has also appeared on stage with several notable speakers, such as Lisa Nickels and Mary Buffet, sharing his knowledge with students from a wide range of institutions, including MBA schools and seminar companies such as Success Resources Global.