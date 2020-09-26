Manny Pacquiao has given a confirmation that he is going to fight Conor McGregor in the Middle East next year. The office of Pacquiao confirmed that the earnings from the fight will go to the victims of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, as per reports.

The fight will mark a return for McGregor, who took his retirement from UFC this summer. The statement from Pacquiao's office read, "For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic."

McGregor released a series of tweets on Friday night giving details behind the decision to walk away from the sport earlier this year and even showed the chats between him and Dana White. The former UFC champion was looking forward to fighting on several cards but unveiled that he decided to retire after the pandemic hit and he was told that he has to wait until the fans return.

Pacquiao to Fight McGregor

"I was pushing hard for the season. Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout," McGregor started his post on Twitter. "All to take place back to back. Then when COVID hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage. Anyway, all water under the bridge who gives a f***,' he continued. 'I'm boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East," he added.

This crossover fight was on the cards for quite some time as the fans have been expecting to see such a face-off. McGregor and Pacquiao are two of the biggest stars in the fighting world as the former held two belts in different divisions at the same time whereas the latter was an eight-weight world boxing champion.

Pacquiao had his last fight in July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman on the other hand McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in January. Last month when McGregor posted a clip of him shadow boxing on social media and tweeted accepted in the Tagalog language of the Philippines many people became sure about the fight between the two.

It will be interesting to see who wins the battle as Pacquiao will be a very much tough opponent for McGregor to beat. Last month Justin Fortune, the strength and conditioning coach of Pacquiao said, " Manny will destroy Conor McGregor inside three rounds. He will obliterate him too fast and too strong as an amazing fighter. McGregor is nothing" as reported by the Daily Mail.