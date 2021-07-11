Conor McGregor, who was beaten by Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264, also suffered a horrific broken ankle on Saturday. The Irishman left the arena on a stretcher with his leg in a cast. The intense UFC 264 match was held in Las Vegas on the night of June 10.

The much awaited match shocked the viewers and ended in chaos when McGregor broke his ankle. The referee had no choice but to halt the match immediately. Reports claim that McGregor has a broken tibia in his lower left leg, an incident that puts his career in jeopardy.

Not Ready to Accept Defeat

McGregor, a former two-weight champion, said he has challenged Poirier and added that the rivalry with Poirier is 'not over'. After the match was halted both were seen engaged in war of words online. The 32-year-old McGregor said: "I was boxing the bleeding head off him, kicking the bleeding leg off him. Usual s***e, dive to close the distance. This is not over. I have to take this outside with him, it's all outside."

This is not the first time McGregor faced Poirier inside the ring. They came face to face in 2014 and McGregor had defeated Poirier. But in January 2015, Poirier avenged his fall by defeating McGregor.

UFC legend Jon Jones has expressed his doubts about McGregor being able to play again. "Man, I wonder if he will ever fight again after this.. heal up champ, this is terrible," he tweeted.

In the first round of the match, McGregor opened up with heavy leg kicks. He was also seen switching stances and it looked as if the match was in his control. But he was shocked by Poirier who mixed up the levels and attempted a guillotine choke.

However, he failed to lock in the hold and then resorted to ground and pound. It was then, McGregor attempted a kick that backfired brutally. McGregor came down on his shin, which forced him to fall down. Poirier was trying to take advantage of the situation and was looking to finish the bout, but the bell rang.

Technical Knockout

The doctor was called in and confirmed the injury was severe and the bout was ended. McGregor was declared loser by technical knockout. Before the match began, McGregor had boasted that Poirier's wife had messaged him on Instagram. "Your wife is in my DM's. Hey baby, hit me back up and I'll chat to you later on. We'll be having an afterparty at the Wynn nightclub baby," McGregor had said.

But even when he was being taken out of the arena on the stretcher, McGregor said repeatedly that it was not over between him and Poirier. It is not sure if McGregor will enter the arena again. But if he recovers, the fight against Poirier cannot be ruled out.