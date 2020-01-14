In a recent interview with ESPN, Conor McGregor admitted that he was rather indisciplined during the training camp for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor revealed he was drinking throughout the week leading up to his lightweight title at UFC 229, which took place in October of 2018.

"I was drinking all the time last fight week. I was on the Conan O'Brien show. I don't know. I had this venom in me or something," he said.

Reason For McGregor's Phenomenal Shape Might Be His Abstinence From Alcohol

But McGregor says he has changed things for his upcoming match against American MMA fighter Donal Cerrone at UFC 246, which will take place on the 18th of January 2020 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. McGregor has apparently stayed away from alcoholic beverages for the last four months. McGregor also admitted in the interview that he would get into fights at the gym during this period.

"I had people holed up in a hotel from that part of the world, and I would ring them and arrange a fight. So they would come from the hotel down to the gym and have a full-blown fight. No head guard, a fight. I'd win. We would have a war and I would win. I'd knock the guy out and I would go off and celebrate and then I'd come back in three days," he added. McGregor ended up losing the match in the fourth round via submission to the Russian.

In The Shape Of His Life

When asked what led to him changing his mind, McGregor didn't reveal much and only said "I just wasn't living the life I should be living. But I am not going back there, I am in a great spot now. That's it. I have made mistakes and I have been man enough to admit them and correct them and that's what I have done." With physios and analysts all saying that McGregor seems to be in the best shape of his life, McGregor might be right on course for a stellar comeback to the sport.