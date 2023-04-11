Connor Sturgeon: Louisville Shooter Left Suicide Note to His Parents Telling Them That He Would Attack the Bank Before Live Streaming Massacre [WATCH]

Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon who gunned down five bank employees live streamed the massacre and left a suicide note to his parents saying that he was going to carry out an attack after he was fired from his job, it has been revealed. Sturgeon was shot dead by police in Louisville after opening fire inside the Old National Bank on Monday.

Sturgeon broke into the morning meeting with an AR-15 assault weapon and murdered five of his colleagues at 8:30 am before the bank's doors opened to the public. The five victims of Sturgeon were identified as Tommy Elliott, 63, and Joshua Barrick, 40, both senior vice presidents, market executive Jim Tutt, 64, commercial loan specialist Juliana Farmer, 45, and executive administrative officer Deanna Eckert, 57.

Chilling Footage of Death

Sturgeon carried out the attack with an AR-15-style assault rifle after making a series of menacing Instagram posts. One of the posts, which have now been taken down, read: "They won't listen to words or protests. Let's see if they hear this."

He was 'neutralized' by cops after wounding nine other victims.

It was apparently overheard on police scanners that Sturgeon was "suicidal" and had texted a friend that he would "shoot up the bank" during the shooting.

Authorities verified to CNN that Sturgeon had received word that he would be fired from his job and that he had written a note to his parents threatening to attack the bank.

On his LinkedIn profile, Sturgeon describes himself as he/him. He described his profile as Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker for Old National Bank. It further states that he joined the bank following the completion of ONB Commercial Banking Development Training Program in April 2022.

Prior to the shootout, Sturgeon texted a friend saying he was feeling suicidal and "would shoot up the bank."

Sturgeon was born in a middle-class family in Floyd's Knob, Indiana, where, at 6 feet 4 inches tall, he excelled as a basketball player at Floyd Central High School.

Todd, his father, was a coach at the school but left in 2022, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

A former classmate told The Daily Beast that Sturgeon was referred to as "Mr. Floyd Central" since his father served as the team's head coach.

However, the friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Sturgeon, who had sustained multiple concussions while playing football, bizarrely wore a helmet while playing basketball.

"The big thing I keep going back to is that in the first year of high school, we played football together in eighth grade, he was out most of the year because he had multiple concussions," the friend told The Daily Beast.

Motive Still Unclear

Sturgeon attended the University of Alabama before enrolling at the Manderson Graduate School of Management at the same university. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been employed at Old National Bank as a Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker since July of last year.

The shooter was described as intelligent, popular, and a star athlete in high school track, football, and basketball by a former friend and teammate of Sturgeon's from high school.

He earned the Evansville Regional title in the 400-meter during the 2015â€“16 track season, going on to place 20th at the state competition. He was the 2016 NTSPY winner for Boys Track Athlete of the Year.

In 2015, Sturgeon was also named as a National Merit Scholar.

"I know everyone always says this about shooters, but I truly would have never expected it to be him," the unnamed classmate told the Daily Beast.

He mentioned that due to his extensive history of concussions, Sturgeon always wore a helmet during basketball games. An Instagram account that was apparently liked to Sturgeon was under the username 'Mr. Concussion.'

Sturgeon listed 'he/him' pronouns on his LinkedIn profile and recently praised the bank's leadership training, stating that he "can't recommend this program enough."

"The opportunity to work with great folks in several areas to see where I fit was immensely beneficial," he said.

He had previously worked at the bank "for three consecutive summers" while attending college in Alabama

Sturgeon wrote on her blog in 2022 that he had participated in the Focus Louisville program and that it had been "eye-opening" in terms of the problems in the area and the people trying to address them.

Sturgeon had no prior criminal record, and his mother Lisa and younger brother Cameron were said to have approached the police to identify him when they saw him outside the bank.