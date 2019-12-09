Horror fans have finally got some substantial information on Warner Bros upcoming threequel from the Conjuring Universe, officially titling the project as The Devil Made Me Do It. Moreover, the film's synopsis also teases what was in stake for The Warrens when dealing with this demonic possession based on an infamous real-life incident.

Earlier on Sunday during CCXP Brazil 2019, Warner Bros surprised attendees by not only revealing the title of 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It', but also sharing footage from the film as well.

The movie is based on the real-life murder trial involving Arne Cheyenne Johnson

For those unaware, the subtitle of Conjuring 3 is in fact inspired from the 1981 murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. The case became a media sensation when Johnson, charged with first-degree manslaughter for killing his landlord, Alan Bono by stabbing him to death claimed the devil made him do it.

Before the killing took place, the Warrens were involved in the exorcising of a demon inside the then 11-year-old David Glatzel. Johnson claimed during the trial that the demon had later taken possession of him and made him kill his landlord.

The case made history since the defence tried to prove his innocence on claims of having no responsibility due to his demonic possession.

Synopsis of the film

Warner Bros. has shared the official first synopsis for the movie and its as follows, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence."

The Conjuring 3 has been in production since June

The Conjuring 3 project has been in production since earlier this June with Michael Chaves serving as the director and James Wan remaining on board as an executive producer.

The studio hasn't mentioned Johnson's name directly but that will change during casting which is expected to be announced sometime shortly. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will hit theatres on September 2020.