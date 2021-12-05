Congressman Posts Family Christmas Picture Flaunting Guns days after Michigan School Shooting, Gets Trolled

A US Congressman was bashed on social media for posting a Christmas family picture holding guns on Saturday, December 4, days after the Michigan school shooting that left 4 students dead and several others injured. "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo," the caption of the picture, which showed the family, including kids, holding an assortment of guns posing in front of a Christmas tree, read.

Rep Thomas Massie of Kentucky received flak on the internet for being 'insensitive' for posting a family picture 'flaunting' his collection of guns amidst the grievance caused by the death of four students in Oxford High School after a sophomore, Ethan Crumbley, 15, opened gunfire in the hallway of the school on November 30.

In the picture that Massie posted, he and six others can be seen holding firearms resembling an M60 machine gun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and a Thompson submachine gun. Some semi-automatic weapons are designed to look almost identical to fully automatic weapons like machine guns. Automatic weapons such as machine guns are restricted to the military, law enforcement, and civilians who have obtained special licenses for weapons made before May 1986 under US law.

'The Michigan shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well'

Twitterati expressed fury over the dire 'insensitiveness' shown by rep Thomas Massie in his Christmas family picture and took a dig on him stating that even the 'Michigan school shooter and his family would take photos like yours.'

"What exactly is the point of this/ How do you not understand how disturbing this is? We're mourning the deaths of 4 precious kids who went to school only to be murdered by a classmate in yet another school massacre and you post this?" one person tweeted.

Some users also branded the photo a 'white privileged Christmas' raising questions like 'what would have happened if a black or a Muslim family posted the same picture?' Another person called it a picture representing everything that's wrong with America.