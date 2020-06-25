The second-largest Ebola outbreak as per record is over after almost two years and over 2,200 deaths, Democratic Republic of Congo mentioned on Thursday, even as a seperate flare-up of the virus goes on to continue elsewhere in the nation.

Despite effective vaccines and also treatments that dramatically bolstered the survival rates when provided early, the outbreak of the virus went on as first responders grappled to fain accessed to hotspots in Congo's eastern borderlands.

As that outbreak neared its end, another one was declared on June 1 in the western city of Mbandaka, more than 1,000 km (620 miles) away. Genetic testing revealed the two epidemics were not connected. "The health ministry intends to capitalize on the lessons learned and the success factors from this long epidemic to assure the most effective response possible in Mbandaka," Health Minister Eteni Longondo told reporters.

There were 3,463 cases confirmed and probable cases recorded over the course of the outbreak in eastern Congo, including 2,277 deaths, Longondo said. The largest Ebola outbreak occurred in West Africa from 2013-2016, when more than 11,300 people died from the disease in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

