South Korean singer, Taeyeon, a member of Girls' Generation will be singing the OST (original track) for Disney upcoming animated movie 'Frozen 2'. The news has been announced by Disney Korea on its Instagram handle on October 29.

The Instagram post that announces that roping in of the singer reads: "The Korean cover song artist is multi-talented vocalist Taeyeon who you trust and listen to. We're already excited for our ears to be happy this winter! Grand reveal of 'Frozen 2' art poster of Taeyeon." They added hashtags, "Into the Unknown," "Don't be afraid," and "Grand premiere in November," as reported by South Korean entertainment portal, Soompi.

The news was further confirmed by Taeyeon herself as she shared the news on her Instagram handle with the art poster. Her caption reads,"Taeyeon's music world that includes everything!" She concluded with hashtags, "Hidden world," "Into the Unknown," "Frozen 2," "Don't be afraid," and "Grand premiere in November," as reported by Soompi.

Broadway actress and singer Idina Menzel who had sang 'Let It Go' from 'Frozen' and the voice behind the lead Else, will sing the English version 'Into The Unknown.' 'Frozen 2' is the sequel to Walt Disney Animation Studios' 2013 blockbuster musical fantasy film 'Frozen'. The second film will chronicle Elsa and Anna's adventures with Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven as they go on an adventure. Frozen II, starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, is set to release on November 22.

On work front, Taeyeon, made a grand solo comeback with her new full-album "Purpose" recently. It was Taeyeon's second album this year. Earlier in March, she released a digital single album titled, "Four Seasons".