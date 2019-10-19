'The Batman', helmed by Matt Reeves has found its Riddler. The role of the caped crusader's arch-enemy, the Riddler will be played by American actor Paul Dano. Earlier reports were doing round that actor Jonah Hill was offered the role of Riddler, that was previously played by Jim Carrey in 'Batman Forever'. However Hill passed on role after talks between Hill and Warner Bros failed.

Riddler, the supervillian character appeared in comic books published by DC Comics was created by Billy Finger and Dick Sprang. The character first appeared in Detective Comics No. 140. The supervillian aims to challenge, Batman by leaving behind clues and riddles to get hold of him.

While Dano is the latest addition to the cast of 'The Batman', the movie will star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle or Catwoman among others. While the plot of the movie is still a secret, reports suggest that the movie will revolve around a younger version of the Batman character. The recent casting of Kravitz and Dano confirmed that 'The Batman' will use various characters from the Batman comic book series.

The last actor to play the role of Batman on the big screen was Ben Affleck. He played the titular role of Batman in 2016's 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League'. Twilight fame, Robert Pattinson is set to reprise the role of Batman in the trilogy.

The Batman, a joint venture of Warner Bros. and DC is expected to go into pre-production in the coming summer. Although, no official announcement has been made by the makers it is being said that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. The Batman is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 25, 2021.