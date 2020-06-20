The total number of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Germany rose by 601 to 189,135, data collected from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for the infectious diseases revealed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,883, the tally showed. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 8.6 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 460,000 people worldwide.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that is currently spreading like wildfire has infected people in more than 170 countries. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia due to the virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the deadly disease as the nation had previously imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. The major countries are slowly relaxing the restrictions to restart their economic activities.

(With agency inputs)