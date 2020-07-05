The total number of confirmed coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 239 to 196,335, as per the data from Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases that showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 2 to 9,012, the tally showed. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 530,000 people globally.

Coronavirus Crisis Around the World

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire and has infected over 11 million people in more than 170 countries.

The US is the worst affected nation due to the virus followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the disease as major nations had imposed strict lockdowns to curb the spread.

(With agency inputs)