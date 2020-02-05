Coronavirus has raised its ugly head all over China and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. As per the statistics on Tuesday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in China crossed the 20,000 mark and stands at 20,438 as per latest reports which includes a one-month-old baby in southwestern Guizhou province.

There's an increase of 3,235 confirmed cases and a jump of over 18 percent from Monday. The death toll is now at 492 in China, an increase of around 65 from Sunday. China's National Health Commission spokeswoman said 80 percent of the victims were above the age of 60 and close to 75 percent had some form of an underlying condition.

Coronavirus a major test of China's governance

The people of China are looking up to its government to do more in containing the virus and provide better care for those affected by it. Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with top officials and called the virus outbreak a "major test of China's system and capacity for governance.''

The extended holidays for the Lunar New Year in China fearing the deadly virus is causing major economic concerns to the country and it seems like the President is frustrated with the things happening around him. According to the Chinese state media, Xi demanded that "resolute opposition against bureaucratism and the practice of formalities for formalities' sake in the prevention work," and added that those who disobeyed would be punished.

Xi Jinping also promised his people by calling for an improvement in the country's emergency management system an "overhaul of environmental sanitation," and called for improvements to public health and a serious "crackdown on illegal wildlife markets and trade."

Worldwide crisis

The virus which was first found in China is now spreading its wings all around the world. The person-to-person transmission of the virus is now confirmed in Japan, India, Vietnam and many more countries. Visas for Chinese nationals have been rejected by almost all countries around the world and international flights going to and from China have been cancelled.

Tourists, students and officials who head back to their home countries from China have been asked to undergo health check-ups and many of them have been quarantined in the fear that it might spread to everyone they come in contact with.