The controversial research facilities of Wuhan in Hubei province of China, which have been in the center of COVID-19 outbreak theories, never halted daily operations even during the peak of Coronavirus outbreak, reveal U.S. satellite images.

As per some satellite images, the P3 and P4 labs of Wuhan, claimed to be the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus origin, continued their operations despite objections by the global community. A recent report claimed that the satellite images from February 25, this year, have shown substantial vehicle movements near the P4 laboratory. The images showed a large convoy of buses, other small pick-up vans, and cars.

The report also added that as per the Western media, Wuhan Institution of Virology's P4 lab was rumored to be closed after authorities removed evidence from the facility, but new satellite images have revealed a different scenario.

Images obtained by an Indian media organization, India Today, showed that activities of small vehicles at the laboratory premises on May 12—at a time when new Coronavirus clusters were being found in Wuhan as well as in Shulan, indicating that the operations of Wuhan labs were never stopped.

Why Wuhan Lab Is Still Under Focus?

Dr. Li Wenliang, a Chinese ophthalmologist and another Wuhan doctor Ai Fen are among those whistle-blowers who tried to alert authorities as well as local residents about the new virus outbreak at the very beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. But they were silenced by Chinese authorities.

Meanwhile, many researchers, healthcare experts, and even U.S. President Donald Trump and the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo kept pointing fingers at the Wuhan lab as the source of the virus outbreak. Many people claimed the SARS-CoV-2 was created in one of the Wuhan labs, while some still believe that the virus escaped from a facility before infecting millions of people.

Recently, when a team experts from World Health Organization was sent to China to investigate the origin of the virus, after initial findings Dr. Michael Ryan, the Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said that although the first clusters of atypical pneumonia were reported in Wuhan, "it doesn't necessarily mean" that the virus crossed from animal to human first in the Chinese city.

The PLA Lab

Even though there are several Wuhan lab leak theories, recently a Hong Kong virologist, Yan Li Meng, employed as a researcher at the University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health when the pandemic began, revealed that the novel Coronavirus came from a People's Liberation Army (PLA) lab.

In an interview, she explained that during her research into the human-to-human transmission of the Coronavirus, she found that the source of the outbreak was a PLA lab, and that "the Wuhan wet market was just used as a decoy." As per the virologist, her team in Hong Kong had produced a scientific report that showed the origin of the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 disease is the "PLA-owned Zhoushan bat coronavirus."