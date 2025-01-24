Oscar 2025 Full List of Nominations: Zoe Saldana to Battle Against Ariana Grande, Demi Moore Scores a First, Emilia Pérez Leads with 13 Nominations

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were revealed on Thursday, and it was a standout morning for "Emilia Pérez", "The Brutalist", and "Wicked." Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the two stars of "Wicked", were among the prominent names to receive highly sought-after Oscar nominations during the event.

The blockbuster musical earned a total of 10 nominations, marking a major milestone for the Broadway adaptation. After acknowledging the ongoing impact of wildfires in Los Angeles, Academy leadership introduced Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott to announce the nominees for the film industry's most prestigious award. Their reveal sets the stage for an intense competition leading up to the big March ceremony.

The Final List Is Out

Emilia Pérez led the pack with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, each securing 10. Here's the full list of nominees.

Best Picture

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Best Director

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best Cinematography

"The Brutalist"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Maria"

"Nosferatu"

Best International Feature Film

"I'm Still Here"

"The Girl with the Needle"

"Emilia Pérez"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Flow"

Best Original Screenplay

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Real Pain"

"September 5"

"The Substance"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nickel Boys"

"Sing Sing"

Best Animated Short Film

"Beautiful Men"

"In the Shadow of the Cypress"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Documentary Short

"Death By Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments of a Beating Heart"

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Best Documentary Feature Film

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

Best original score

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Original Song

"El Mal," from "Emilia Pérez"

"The Journey," from "The Six Triple Eight"

"Like a Bird," from "Sing Sing"

"Mi Camino," from "Emilia Pérez"

"Never Too Late," from "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

"A Different Man"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nosferatu"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best Editing

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

Best Costume Design

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Gladiator II"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked"

Best Sound

"A Complete Unknown"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Production Design

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked"

Best Visual Effects

"Alien: Romulus"

"Better Man"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

"Wicked"