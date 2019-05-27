The alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may not be over after all. Even if the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have called a truce, it might not last for long. Their competitiveness may not allow it. It is no secret that the couple Cambridge and the couple Sussex are competing with each other.

It has gotten to the point that even Royal fans have started picking up on it. Especially when the Royal couples taking their competitiveness to social media. Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be competing with royal couple Kate and Prince William through Instagram as the pair coincidently made headlines for events that clashed on the same day.

Royal commentator Chris Ship explained some fans are convinced the royal couples are competing against each other for popularity. Both the couples are trying to highlight the cause that is important to them, but unfortunately instead of working together, both couples are trying to outshine each other. We have to say that they would get a lot more accomplished if they decided to work together instead of trying to prove who is better.

Chris Ship, the ITV royal editor: "I want to return to this idea of social media and where mainstream media and traditional media can fit into that."

Recently, Meghan Markle outshone Kate Middleton at the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate Middleton may not have been very pleased with that outcome. "We have seen this week with the Chelsea Flower Show and Meghan and Harry released a video on Instagram of a year's anniversary and lovely pictures of their wedding," said the expert. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle need to make good on their truce and share the spotlight. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are family and we have to say that they should start acting like it.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had recently buried the hatchet, but the truce might already be coming undone.