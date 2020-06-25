"One filled with passion and compassion is bound to procure the world!"-is proven candidly righteous by the 24-year-old young entrepreneur, Aditya Belnekar. A man who is prominent and multi-versed, brimming with talent, Aditya's altruistic and philanthropist aspects are what have been making the plots in the news. A prestigious person, he is versatile and is unexcelled. A digital marketing kingpin, a transcendental software developer, and specifically, being the President of South Mumbai crime prevention department, all this vouches for his varying consummate skillset and mastery in multifarious niches.

The founder of "TEAMWIZARDMEDIA", Belnekar is one with unprecedented and unrivaled expertise. Often engendering and popping up in the news for excelling in his diverse niches, Aditya has recently been making tender-hearted and humanitarian gestures and has been exemplary for many. Amid the assorted calamities that mankind has been encountering, the entire human race unacquainted and unskilled to be prepared to revert back. The mass has been affected, undergoing unforeseen hardships, with an untold number of people losing lives in the process.

Aditya, on the other hand, has brought an entirely novel light of hope in the lives of many. "When one is stranded on an unknown island, a ship is needed for the rescue! The victim not losing the hope and the rescuer seeking him with vigor yields fruitful results"- is what Aditya mentioned when asked why he has stepped into such a humanitarian environment, putting himself to the task of succoring others from their adversities in the current scenario. Elaborating on his views, he stated that "I try to be the ship in the circumstances, and I request those on the other side to not give up hope. Help finds its way and I am keen on seeking them and aiding them."

With a strong belief that those at the paramount dais need to help the underprivileged, in order to engender a jubilant world, Aditya has been vesting undying efforts to provide salvation to many. Ameliorating their lives and bringing about a revolutionary change appears to be his cardinal aim. Aditya is a successful individual. A world where selfishness prevails, Aditya's selfless concern and generosity is overwhelming for many. Having procured profound acknowledgment and recognition on multitudinous social media platforms, he is an influencer as well.

Trying to emerge with methodologies that corroborate the minimalistic approach, he has been utilizing all resources possible to uplift the needy. Depicting astounding interest in social work and human and resource development, Aditya has been collaborating and coordinating with many institutions and organizations with common ulterior motives and interests on the grounds of social economic and cultural development.

From supplying necessities to aiding them on a fundamental basis, from eatables to prioritizing the medications for the deserving, Belnekar has been hustling 24x7 to uphold the quest to succor as many as possible. Aditya has been inspiring many others as well. Many NGOs and local organizations are eager to get in touch with him to promote this benevolent idea and aid the innovative thinker behind it.

He has been a true influencer, as evident through his works-a real-life influencer. He has shown that one can willingly choose the track to help others and has made an open request to everyone to aid whomsoever possible. We hope that the visionary gets transcendental success in this aspect as he has been unsurpassed in all others. We wish him great luck!