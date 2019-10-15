A picture may be worth a thousand words, and Miley Cyrus is here to prove it right. The singer, who currently seems to be living the best phase of her life, despite going through two extremely public breakups earlier this year, is enjoying her time with her current flame, Cody Simpson.

The "Slide Away" singer looks like she's in a happy place with the Australian musician, whom she lovingly calls her "boo thang". And as of late, the "Mother's Daughter" singer has been posting lots of pictures with the 22-year-old hunk on her social media account.

Just to jog your memory, Cyrus split with her longtime partner Liam Hemsworth in August after less than a year of them getting married. Shortly after, the 26-year-old star seemed to have moved on from her actor husband, for she quickly became close with reality TV star, Kaitlynn Carter.

After a month-long whirlwind romance with Carter, who is also Brody Jenner's ex, the duo decided to go their separate ways. And that was when Simpson came into the picture and swept away the 'Can't Be Tamed' singer.

However, the internet seems to have found one more thing that's common between Hemsworth, Carter and Simpson (besides Cyrus, of course), and it is bizarre. Miley apparently has a thing for showing off her love interests on social media by using the same filter for most of her pics that she uploads of them.

The random comparison, which was spotted by an eagle-eyed fan, soon enough caught the singer's attention. "same filter," the Instagram fan shared on his post, which had three distinct images of Cyrus with Hemsworth, Carter and Simpson, her latest "boos".

"Classic," the 'Hoedown Throwdown' songstress simply responded on the Instagram post. Meanwhile, the singer has been spending almost all her time with her new boyfriend and has even had to shut up trolls who tried calling her out for jumping from one relationship to another.

Sources at E! News said of Cyrus, "Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun. Her and Cody have a lot in common and have been also hanging out in the studio playing around with new music. She likes hanging out with him because he is very chill and makes her laugh."