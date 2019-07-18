Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, today announced it is taking a bold and innovative step forward in its evolution, with the debut of a new, more simplified, global partner program. The changes will allow Commvault's worldwide – and specifically APAC – partner ecosystem the opportunity to secure new business faster, create multiple new revenue streams and become more profitable quicker than ever before.

"As a completely partner-led organisation, we are pleased to be able to put a clear stake in the ground with our partner community with this new program, making it easier and more lucrative for partners to do business with Commvault across APAC than ever before," commented Mark Fong, Area Vice President, APAC Channel and Alliances at Commvault.

"We have been investing in putting our partners first for a long time, in terms of in-market headcount and dedicated localized support. This program represents a continuation of that with the simplest, most transparent and financially rewarding partner program in our APAC history," Fong added.

"Commvault is our partner of choice for data management and protection. They keep making

it easier and more lucrative for us to serve our customers and scale our business." Polycyber

(Beijing) Information Technology Co.

"We are excited about these developments of the Commvault Partner Advantage program. The new levels of simplicity and transparency will help us achieve greater profitability faster than we ever could before," said Lu Zheng, CEO, Shanghai Tesunet Technology.

"These program enhancements represent a substantial and mutually beneficial evolution of our longstanding partnership with Commvault," said Utkarsh Bashte - Director, Sunfire Technologies. "Simplicity, access to systems, tools, training and financial incentives are the key criteria that we use to assess the strategic value of our vendor relationships and Commvault has exceeded our expectations in all of these areas. Going forward we will be even better equipped to address our customers' growing challenges around data protection, recovery and management than ever before."

"We are excited about these changes and enhancements to the Commvault Partner Advantage program. The new levels of simplicity and transparency will help us achieve greater profitability faster than we ever could before," said Cherian Thomas - Director, Wysetek Systems Technologists. "Commvault is our strategic partner for data management and protection. They keep making it easier and more lucrative for us to serve our customers and scale our business."

"At Commvault we're continuously evaluating and improving the Partner Advantage Program by garnering ongoing feedback from our partners and their customers. Simply put, our partners spoke, and we listened. If you think you knew Commvault's partner offering, I'd suggest you go back and see what it looks like today – whether you're a VAR, VAD or Service Provider I guarantee it's worth reading!" finished Fong.