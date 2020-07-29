The Community Shield, which is the traditional curtain-raiser for the English Premier League season is going to take place at Wembley on August 29, as stated by England's Football Association (FA) on Wednesday.

Premier League champions Liverpool will face either Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday. British media reported that fans could be allowed to attend the game, which will be played a fortnight before the new league season kicks off on Sept. 12.

Community Shield Fixture

Manchester City emerged victorious in the last season's Community Shield by beating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties. This year the Premier League got delayed due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak as the next season is going to start without much time left.