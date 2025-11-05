Community is the new capital: How Richard Giam is redefining business growth in Singapore

From helping at his parents' hawker stall to leading one of Singapore's fastest-growing networks of entrepreneurs, professionals, and like-minded individuals, Richard Giam has built his career on a simple yet powerful truth: Relationships create results.

As President and Founder of Rainmaker, a community of nearly 600 entrepreneurs and professionals, Giam has turned connection into an engine of collaboration and capital. His journey illustrates how the future of entrepreneurship is being shaped not only by technology or funding, but by social capital and shared values.

From corporate climb to collective growth

For almost two decades, Giam thrived in the corporate world, specialising in business development, marketing, and fundraising. Yet the higher he climbed, the clearer it became that his growth - and impact - were limited by structure. "I realised success felt hollow if it wasn't creating opportunities for others," he recalls.

In 2019, he took the leap and, together with Clinton Zheng, founded Rainmaker - a values-based network designed to unite entrepreneurs who believed in doing business with heart. What began as a small mastermind group has evolved into a movement grounded in trust and collaboration.

The L.A.R.K.Y. ethos

At the centre of Rainmaker lies an uncommon philosophy: Love, Authenticity, Respect, Kindness, and Youthfulness (L.A.R.K.Y.). These principles guide every connection and partnership within the community. "We focus on the person before the profit," Giam says.

That ethos has attracted supporters across industries, from filmmaker Jack Neo to beauty entrepreneur Jean Yip and restaurateur Andrew Tjioe. Together, they form an ecosystem where business growth and personal development coexist - a model that challenges the transactional norms of conventional networking groups.

Turning connections into capital

Beyond fostering relationships, Giam approaches the community as a form of investment infrastructure. Through Rainmaker, entrepreneurs learn to transform networks into ventures and shared insight into opportunity.

An experienced investor himself, Giam advocates financial literacy and strategic wealth building through stocks, cryptocurrency, and business ownership. His philosophy - "financial freedom isn't about working harder, but smarter" - encourages members to view money as a tool for empowerment.

Rainmaker often functions as a collaborative incubator: members co-create projects, pool expertise, and even co-invest. It's a distinctly Asian interpretation of the "community economy," built on trust, reciprocity, and a belief that collective success compounds faster than individual gain.

Giam notes that many small and mid-sized enterprises in Asia struggle not because they lack talent or vision, but because they lack access to capital, mentorship, and networks. "Community fills those gaps," he says. "When entrepreneurs collaborate instead of compete, they unlock growth that money alone can't buy."

Investor insight: The power of social capital

To Giam, community is an undervalued asset class. Where traditional investors assess balance sheets, he evaluates relationships - how credibility, reputation, and trust circulate within a network. "The strongest investments are built on integrity," he says. "If you back good people, good projects follow."

This principle guides his own portfolio, which blends traditional holdings with impact-driven ventures emerging from the Rainmaker ecosystem. By aligning capital with character, he demonstrates how relational equity can yield both financial and social returns.

Across the region, similar movements are emerging as investors seek more human-centred ways to deploy capital. Giam believes this shift marks the beginning of a new business paradigm - one where social capital becomes the bridge between purpose and profit.

Success with significance

Giam's leadership extends beyond business. A published author and lifelong learner, he holds a Master of Mass Communication from Nanyang Technological University, where he topped his cohort, and a Bachelor's in Communication Studies. His book, Fundraising Among the Giants, remains a key resource for those engaging high-net-worth donors and major investors.

Yet his most enduring lesson is philosophical: Success gains meaning only when shared. Through philanthropy, mentorship, and faith-based initiatives, he channels his achievements toward uplifting others. Even in semi-retirement, he mentors entrepreneurs, invests in promising ventures, and remains an active presence at community events - embodying the "youthfulness" that anchors Rainmaker's values.

The business of belonging

As automation and digital fatigue reshape how people work, Giam believes the next era of business will belong to those who build belonging. "Technology scales speed," he says. "Community scales trust."

In Rainmaker's story lies a broader truth for global entrepreneurship: That the most valuable capital is still human. When relationships are nurtured with authenticity and purpose, they become the ultimate currency - one that compounds across profits, partnerships, and people.