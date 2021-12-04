Community Honors 17-Year-Old Oxford Shooting Victim Justin Shilling, who was an Organ Donor

An honor parade was held for one of the victims of the carnage at Oxford High School on Tuesday, November 30. Justin Shilling, 17, was among the four students who lost their lives after a 15-year-old student, Ethan Crumbley opened gunfire. Shilling was said to have been shot in the head by Crumbley at close range in a boys' washroom. He later succumbed to his injures at McClaren Hospital.

Justin Shilling was an organ donor. An honor walk was held outside McClaren Hospital as he was about to undergo surgery for organ donation on Friday, December 3. A Twitter user shared a picture of the moment when hundreds of community members were gathered outside the hospital to show their support for the Shiling family. "Justin is an organ donor and the crowd is here so that when his body is moved for surgery his family can look down and see the love and support," the Twitter user wrote.

A scholarship awardee and lettered athlete

According to ClickonDetroit, the Shiling family, in a statement, noted that Justin was a much-loved student at his school and community. Justin was a scholar, part of the Oxford School Districts Baccalaureate program, and a university scholarship awardee. He juggled three jobs along with school and was a lettered athlete having bowled on the Oxford High School bowling team. "The loss of Justin leaves such a gaping hole in our family that we cannot conceive of life without him," the family said in the statement.

The Shiling family concluded their statement by paying homage to the families involved in the tragedy and thanking the community for the outpouring of love and prayers. "We would just like to send our most sincere condolences to all the families involved in this tragedy and can say assuredly that we DO know your pain," the statement added.