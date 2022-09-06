Comedian Tiffany Haddish Sex Joke on Minors in Video 'Through a Pedophile's Eyes' Termed as 'Sick' and 'Vulgar'

Having uploaded sexually suggestive video sketches titled "Through a Pedophile's Eyes" in 2013 of two minor children, Tiffany Haddish has been slapped with a lawsuit of child sex abuse. The video was uploaded on a comedy site named "Funny or Die". The lawsuit also carries the name of comedian Aries Spears.

The social media followers have lambasted Haddish and Spears calling their so called "comic act" as sick and vulgar. Children ought to be kept out of sexual jokes and sharing something related to minors online is one of the biggest crimes, stated the followers.

The complainant is a 22-year-old woman who was 14 at the time of the incident and has been named "Jane Doe" in a lawsuit filed against Haddish. She stated that she couldn't protect her brother who was merely 7-years-old but now she wanted the guilty to be brought to the book. Jane Doe clearly said, "Hey, I'm so sorry I wasn't able to protect you and be there for you then. But this is how I'm showing up for you now."

Jane Doe is being supported by her mother Trizah Morris.

Is the Complainant Trying to Gain Sympathy, Financial Aid and Publicity?

However, Haddish's attorney, while denying the accusations stated that the claims by the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are "bogus" and without any "merit". At the same time, the attorney's claims have been supported by a faction of Haddish's followers on social media who said that this whole idea of a lawsuit after so many years was to get sympathy, financial gains and publicity.

A report published by Fox News stated that in the sketch, Haddish allegedly played the boy's mother and Spears portrayed a pedophile. The report also stated that "Funny Or Die" found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content adding that they were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018.

A Twitter user shared, "@TiffanyHaddish most have never seen a pedo joke/skit/reference done like that before so that's why you and spears are catching heat. If we was used to that it would not have made us feel off, the one min clip I saw felt like one hour."

Another user expressed, "So was Tiffany Haddish actually indoctrinated into Church of Scientology or not? Now these child sexual exploitation allegations..kinda makes you wonder Something just aint riiighht! #compromisedblackfolks #TiffanyHaddish #FBA."