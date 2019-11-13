Golden Globes host has been decided! Ricky Gervais will be the anchor of the event for the fifth time. The announcement was made on Tuesday morning by the (HFPA) Hollywood Foreign Press association and as per reports the author and comedian has been offered to host the show for the fifth time who also confirmed by saying that he will be doing this for the last time. The event which will be aired on NBC is scheduled to take place on January 5, 2020.

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening," said the 58-year-old comedian. The 58-year-old comedian had previously hosted the event back in 2010 and further went on to host the show for the next two years. But after that, he took a break and returned back in 2016.

As per an article published on Variety, the HFPA president says Lorenzo Soria has said in a statement to expect the unexpected when it comes to Gervais hosting the shows. "When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected. We're excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!"

The 2019 Golden Globes was hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg with 18.6 million viewers watching the show live. This recorded the biggest audience of a primetime broadcast. According to HFPA, this show garnered the most number of views since Oscars that took place in March.

The NBC Entertainment chairman, Paul Telegdy, admits that he can't wait for what Gervais has to offer this year and seemed pretty excited to have the comedian back on stage. He said, "There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated." Telegdy continued, "It always makes for an unexpected evening. We can't wait to see what he has up his sleeve."