Comedian Lee Ji Soo Dies at 30

South Korean comedian Lee Ji Soo died unexpectedly on Tuesday (July 11). She was 30. Reports of her sudden and tragic demise came out on Tuesday night. The reason for her death is unknown.

The unexpected demise of comedian Lee Ji Soo sent shockwaves to fellow comedians. According to reports, her family, friends, and fellow comedians were deeply saddened and shocked after hearing the sorrowful news.

Tributes poured in from fans on various social media platforms and online communities immediately after the reporters of her demise came out. Here are a few of them:

May she rest in peace. My condolences to her family.

Heartbreaking. My condolences and prayers to family, friends, and co-workers.

My condolences to her family and close friends. She was so young.

So sorry to hear this! Rest in Peace, and safe travels my friend.

My condolences to her friends and family. May she RIP

I am so sorry to hear that. My prayers are for the family and friends.

I laughed along with Jisoo, who smiled brightly. I saw her programs on YouTube, and I hope you are safe.

Thank you for making me laugh.

She was a comedian. I enjoyed watching and remembering her so much. I wish her peace.

I hope you spend days filled with happiness and laughter in the sky.

I was happy to be able to see your comedy, sister.

The family, friends, and fellow comedians can pay their final respects to Lee Ji Soo in Room 2 of the Shinhwa Funeral Hall in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Her funeral will take place at the Seoul City Seunghwa Cemetery at 7 am KST.

Lee Ji Soo joined the entertainment industry as a rookie female comedian from the Yoon Hyung-bin Theater. She debuted as a comedian two years ago through the tvN comedy show Comedy Big League. The comedian quickly gained recognition by participating in several comedy segments and became a rising star.

Kobic Enter, Paulownia Enter, Skeleton, Sniper of Taste, and My Business Journal were some programs through which Lee Ji Soo showcased her talent.