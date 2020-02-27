Now that Iraq and Iran have confirmed cases of Coronavirus, the Middle East is in lock down. Qatar and Kuwait have sent planes to Iran to evacuate their citizens back home and Kuwait has also sent evacuation planes to Italy to bring back its citizens.

As Italy has reported over 400 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 12 deaths, Kuwait Airways has tweeted saying the evacuation planes will take off from Milan and urged all Kuwaitis to return home, after the government ordered evacuation of its citizens.

Iraq Coronavirus

In an attempt to contain the spread of Coronavirus across the country, Iraq has placed a ban on domestic travelling and public gathering of more than 9 people. The Health Ministry went ahead and banned travelers from nine countries such as, Kuwait, Bahrain, China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Italy.

The Health Ministry also ordered schools and colleges to be closed to combat Coronavirus and also shut theatres, cafes, clubs, and other forms of public gathering and spots events nationwide from February 27 to March 7, 2020.

Iran Coronavirus update

Iran has announced the country will not quarantine cities and people are free to travel to different places but placed a domestic travel ban on people with confirmed or suspected cases of Coronavirus. Those confirmed with the fatal virus will have to remain in the same city or town and seek treatment without moving out of their province, it said.

The suspected people will be quarantined for 14 days only and are free to travel to different places if the reports are negative, it said. Iran Health Minister Saeed Namaki said in a press conference that a team of patrolling has been placed at the borders of all cities and towns to restrict unwanted movements.

The patrol teams will take people's temperature and "stop those who are infected or suspected of infection" and without naming any place said that patrol teams are placed wherever there is more movement.

So far, coronavirus has killed 19 people in Iran and has infected 139 others.