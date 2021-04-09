Combat Barbie Rianna Carpenter Pens a Sweet Message to the Pandemic's Hopeless

Blonde beauty Rianna Carpenter, lovingly known as Combat Barbie for her previous service as a U.S Marine, is spreading positivity on her Instagram handle sending good vibes to all those who are feeling down and hopeless during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rianna posted a picture on her Instagram handle sporting an off-shoulder yellow top with buttons, and flaunting her new tattoos on her arms, with her hair left open and donning smoky eyes let her caption do the talking.

''400 TRILLION TO 1. Those are the odds of becoming a human being,'' she said and continued, ''YOU ARE HERE FOR A REASON. You are not here by mistake. Your life has meaning. You have a great purpose, but you may not realize it yet."

The model in her caption said that each individual is unique and nothing would be the same without their presence. ''This world wouldn't be the same without you in it. Remember these words the next time you're feeling down or hopeless. - The Combat Barbie.''

Rianna, who commands a whopping 1.1 million followers on Instagram is one among the most sought-after models in the picture sharing platform and most of her followers have jumped the bandwagon from insta to her OnlyFans account paying a premium to see her exclusive and unseen pictures.

The model has braced the cover page of several fashion magazines such as Maxim and Playboy among others and also runs her own merchandise label which usually gets sold out in a few days.

Apart from flaunting her sensual body, her followers love her for her uplifting messages she posts on a regular basis that makes them feel worthwhile and loved.

Also, just recently, the blonde bombshell revealed in a post about how blessed she feels to have served the United States as a Marine a few years ago when she was deployed in Afghanistan, and called it the best country in the world that provides freedom to all men and women, allowing them to be whatever they want to be.

The post received thousands of likes and comments by her fellow patriots, thanking her for doing her part in protecting the country by fighting overseas.