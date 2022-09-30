Colonel Aleksey Katerinichev: Russia's Spy Chief In Ukraine Killed With US-made HIMARS Missile Hours Before Putin's Annexation Speech

Russia's spy chief in Ukraine has been killed in a pinpoint strike. Colonel Aleksey Katerinichev was killed when Ukraine fired a US-made HIMARS missile. He was the deputy head of Russia's occupying force in the Kherson region.

Katerinichev was in Kherson city when he was hit. "Two rockets hit the house in which he was," Tass quoted sources as saying.

Katerinichev was a veteran of dozens of counter-terrorist operations, and served also in the Russian border guards - part of the FSB - and the country's emergency forces. Alexei Nagin, commander of the infamous terror squad Wagner Group, has also been killed in Ukraine, according to The Sun.



Katerinichev's death came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin's formal announcement of the annexation of Ukraine's four regions. After a series of sham referendums, Putin has signed decrees that declare Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as part of Russia.

On the night of 29-30 September, two rockets hit a room of the building where Katerinichev, the Deputy Head of Security Affairs of Kherson Oblast and an ex-FSB employee, was living. The collaborator died before he had been in his "post" even two months, according to Ukrainian Pravda.

Reports claimed that before his appointment in Ukraine, he provided his services in the FSB units ad border troops for more than two decades. He had also worked as the first deputy head of the Leader Center for Rescue Operations at Special Risk.

More to follow