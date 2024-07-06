Colombia vs Panama Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Quarterfinal Match Online in US, UK and India

Colombia will take on Panama in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa America at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Saturday. The victor of this match will advance to face either Uruguay or Brazil in the semifinals, promising a thrilling contest ahead.

This is the first time the two teams are meeting in a Copa America tournament, but they have faced each other 14 times in total, with Los Cafeteros holding a notable advantage in their head-to-head record. Colombia will be missing midfielder Jefferson Lerma due to a suspension for accumulating yellow cards. There is also uncertainty over the availability of Jhon Lucumi, who is recovering from an injury.

Colombia Gears Up for Another Major Clash

Panama, on the other hand, will be without Adalberto Carrasquilla, who is suspended for the upcoming game.

However, Colombia has reason to be happy with their performance in the group stage of the Copa America. They started with a 2-1 victory over Paraguay and followed up with a more convincing win against Costa Rica, positioning themselves well going into their final match.

Although they managed a 1-1 draw with Brazil, they created more scoring opportunities than the five-time World Cup champions.

Nestor Lorenzo's team began the tournament as one of the top contenders to win the Copa America. As they enter the knockout rounds, they have a strong chance of ending their 23-year wait for the South American title.

Panama secured their spot in the quarterfinals by eliminating the hosts. Timothy Weah's red card in the 22nd minute of Panama's match against the United States helped them secure a 2-1 victory. They finished the group stage with six points after a convincing 3-0 win over Bolivia.

Thomas Christiansen's squad is known for their possession-based style, but maintaining possession against Colombia's strength could prove challenging. Instead, they may rely on quick transitions and counterattacks against their opponents.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Colombia vs Panama Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be played on Saturday, July 6, at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, United States.

The Colombia vs Panama Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Colombia vs Panama Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Colombia vs Panama Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Colombia vs Panama Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Colombia vs Panama Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.