Coco Austin Says Her 5-year-old Daughter is a 'Boob Freak'

Coco Austin received immense backlash for breastfeeding her 5-year-old daughter as normally mothers stop breastfeeding their kids post crossing the age of two, but Coco reveals she experiences ''great bonding'' with her daughter through breastfeeding.

The mum had shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle breastfeeding her daughter Chanel and followers slammed her for continuing the practice citing the child is grown up.

The blonde beauty, Coco, seems to have not let trolls get the best of her. She revealed to E!'s Daily Pop that her husband Ice-T and her daughter love getting on her assets.

''He's got one side, she's got the other,'' said Coco, and added, ''She's (Chanel) going to be a boob freak.''

When asked about the backlash she receives for breastfeeding her child, Coco stated that she doesn't need to listen to what society has to say and lives life on her own terms.

''I just don't believe society says they should stop at two. You as a mother should stop because they said so. I'm not going to stop because I feel like it's a great bonding experience between her and I,"she said.

Coco explained that she thought to stop breastfeeding Chanel when she was a year old, but couldn't do it as she ''loved it too much'' and feels like she's wanted.

''She's my only child, it's not like I have a big family of kids, and so I'm savoring every moment with this child,'' she said.

''I always thought I wasn't going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing. I thought I would stop more like around one (year old). Then I loved it too much, and I'm like, 'I feel like I'm wanted, like she wants me.' I think a lot of mothers would understand,'' she added.

When asked if her rapper husband Ice-T is okay with her breastfeeding their child, Coco stated, ''Ice, he believes in everything I believe.''

Post Coco's divorce with Mike Williams in 2001, the voluptuous beauty began dating rapper Ice-T. The duo tied the knot in 2005, and the couple was blessed with their daughter Chanel in 2015.