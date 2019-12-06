Coca-Cola has run some of the most popular and well-recognised advertising campaigns in the world throughout history, but what the world's most valuable soft-drink brand is doing with its coke bottles in Singapore is something you might have never seen on any packaging for a consumable.

You may have seen brands using LED-backlit hoardings and signages to promote their products, but Coca-Cola has taken the idea a step further. Coca-Cola has wrapped flexible OLED displays on bottles of Coke in the Lion City.

Let there be light

Coca-Cola Singapore has launched all-new limited edition bottles of its sugar-free Coke featuring a thin flexible OLED panel complete with a battery to light up the display and other electronics. The bottles dubbed 'Limited Edition Lighted Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Coca-Cola No Sugar Bottles' feature the Star Wars characters Rey and Kylo holding lightsabers which, as you may have guessed already, glow thanks to the flexible OLEDs which are neatly tucked behind the label.

Lightsaber - the coolest weapon ever

These sugar-free Coke bottles are part of the marketing for the upcoming movie in the Star Wars franchise which is set to release on December 20 worldwide. Coca-Cola has long been associated with various movies and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is easily among the most anticipated movies of 2019, and among the most highly marketed ones of the year.

The bottles have a small battery which has a total battery life of about 40 minutes. Coca-Cola claims that customers could light up their lightsabers about 500 times if they keep it illuminated for less than five seconds. You can watch the Limited Edition Star Wars Coke bottles in action in the video that Coca-Cola SG shared on its Instagram.

Flexible OLEDs are indeed a little too expensive at the moment, especially when it comes to foldable smartphones and rollable TVs which cost thousands of dollars to purchase. The idea of incorporating the tech in consumer products seems a bit of an overstatement. But this might be the perfect application for the technology at this time as flexible OLEDs are self-iluminating, ultra-thin and can be tuck easily behind plastic labels without having a lot of wires and electronics popping out.

Available only in Singapore

The special edition bottles are only available in Singapore and are being sold in very limited numbers, so people who are interested in buying them may find it difficult to get their hands on one, because the demand for such "movie memorabilia" is always high in the country among fans and collectors.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola has said that it will be selling only 8,000 of these bottles in total and they will be sold at 45 secret locations throughout Singapore.