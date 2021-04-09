Co-Founder of The Plug Media -Apoorv Bhatnagar talks about how his entrepreneurial instincts opened the door sof success for him at a very young age

The field of entrepreneurship has lately captivated everyone's attention. In today's era, working independently rather than working under someone has become the new norm. Embarking on this beautiful journey of being a bossman, Apoorv Bhatnagar has become a household name in the field of talent management and influencer marketing. Much before beginning his innings as an entrepreneur, he worked as a nightlife promoter and did a job in New Delhi. However, things changed for good when Apoorv flew to the city of dreams, Mumbai with 50K in his hand to elevate his career. Working with a bunch of reputed talent management companies, he established connections with people and managed various artists across segments.

After managing various projects for DJ Chetas, Monica Dogra, Zaeden & others, Apoorv brought his dream to life and established 'The Plug Media' with his partner Rohit Golia. The Plug Media is a 360-degree social media marketing and talent management company based out of Mumbai. It is a company that has repeatedly been the pick of the bunch. With its troupe of top-notch influencers and team members, it has made its mark in the digital marketing industry and works relentlessly to keep reinstating it Along with it, his company offers other services like social media marketing, Public Relations and video production. The company in the last two years after its inception has built a reputation as a high-end social media marketing agency and has given a platform to many talented artists and influencers.

Apoorv who holds educational qualification with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication is inculcating a lot of content ideas for this new venture. His overall experience of almost 3.5 years as an artist manager has given him the extra push to think out of the box. Calling his team a genius group of strategists, managers and content creators in the digital domain, they have collectively given creativity a new name by boosting their presence all over the web.

Speaking of Inception, Apoorv Bhatnagar quoted " Influencer marketing has become a crucial part of the media mix for brands in the last three years. The goal was to fuse art and strategy to produce relevant content with the creators. Recruiting the right bunch of people who'd work alongside the brand to define objectives and results for every collaboration was integral.Generating opportunities for plug creators is the first step, followed by the production of quality content that'll showcase the brand experience"

Behind this humongous success of 'The Plug Media'. Apoorv revealed that his team of creators have played a crucial role. Before creating any content, he suggests that one must do the homework thoroughly. "Being able to communicate confidently in their respective regional language, focusing on consistency & keeping up with relatable and trending content are the driving forces for any content creator to sustain in this field", added Apoorv. Following his dreams and not settling for less, Apoorv Bhatnagar has joined the bandwagon of the youngest entrepreneurs in his 20's in India. Becoming a boss of his own, he says that the knowledge gained is because of his life decisions and the learnings during the initial days of his career. Along with experience gained from former on-field jobs, Apoorv is equally grateful for all the failures & hurdles he faced which turned out to be a stepping stone to success for him. The entrepreneur has got various other plans to outshine his company from others, and he is working rigorously to take 'The Plug Media' on a higher level.

