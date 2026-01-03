Vanuatu Future Fund, previously known as the CNO Future Fund, has completed a rigorous rebranding that redefines its mission beyond its origins as a vehicle for citizenship-by-investment. The transformation reflects a shift in priorities for both Vanuatu and the wider region, as the Fund now encompasses a broader range of development goals. This move correlates with Vanuatu's ambitious national policy: a commitment to 100 percent renewable electricity generation by 2030, and a focus on climate adaptation measures recognised worldwide.

The Future Fund's updated objectives link financial investment directly to Vanuatu's core social and economic ambitions, notably integrating support for new projects like the Commercial Business District development and the expansion of the coconut oil sector. Coconut oil production, long central to the island nation's economy, is reimagined as a crucial driver in achieving the government's renewable energy targets. Daniel Agius, Director of Vanuatu Future Fund, explained, "Coconut oil is not just a commodity for us. It's an engine for sustainable transformation and a bridge to future prosperity.".

Six Pillars of Sustainable Development

The strategic refocus of the Future Fund has resulted in the establishment of six key pillars, each aimed at driving Vanuatu's development agenda. These include Social Development, Green Energy, Value Add (Supply Chain), Value Add (Food Bank), Value Add (Timber), and Agri-Tourism. The Social Development pillar prioritises improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, reaching beyond the initial mandate of citizenship services.

Green Energy has become a leading force for change, reflecting Vanuatu's goal of carbon neutrality in power generation. Investments in local renewable resources, chiefly coconut oil, are expected to propel the country toward its 2030 energy targets. Last year, renewable energy projects reported a 17 percent increase in job creation for local communities, according to Future Fund data. The two Value Add branches: Supply Chain and Food Bank seek to modernise agricultural logistics and bolster food security by investing in advanced transportation, storage infrastructure, and community-based initiatives. The Timber and Agri-Tourism pillars, with combined projected sector growth of 24 percent through 2028, underscore the Fund's commitment to commercial expansion and sustainable resource management.

Supporting Farmers, Communities, and Investors

An immediate impact of the Future Fund's restructuring is evident among local farmers, who now receive targeted investments to address ongoing challenges such as copra production, market access, and pricing volatility. Over the past twelve months, the Fund has introduced modern copra drying facilities and containerised transport systems, significantly boosting productivity and export potential. "Our investments focus on breaking down barriers for farmers. We don't just support production, we connect people to real market opportunities," said Daniel Agius.

Community benefits are equally pronounced. Infrastructure upgrades, ranging from solar installations to clean water projects, have been rolled out in several provinces, and new employment opportunities are emerging in fields as diverse as agricultural logistics and social service delivery. For investors, the Future Fund offers direct participation in Vanuatu's growth, supported by rigorous due diligence and new reporting requirements following the government's 2025 regulatory overhaul.

Aligning With National Climate Goals

The rebrand closely aligns the Fund's efforts with Vanuatu's net zero carbon targets, established through national climate adaptation policy. With coconut oil now officially recognised in sustainable development planning, the Future Fund is central to driving sector expansion and innovating renewable energy solutions. Investment priorities extend into agriculture, supply chains, commercial real estate, and even emerging agri-tourism ventures, enhancing the country's long-term economic resilience. Official figures show a projected doubling of coconut oil sector revenues by 2027, directly supporting the country's carbon net zero plan.

Collaboration with government agencies, such as the Departments of Biosecurity and Agriculture, ensures local teams are equipped for the transition, both in skills and resources. The Fund's involvement in community-led initiatives, recently supporting Vanuatu's first-ever fruit festival, among others, serves to reinforce social development, stimulate market connectivity, and accelerate the country's climate transition.

Expanding Impact and Accountability

The Vanuatu Future Fund's new direction reflects a wider global trend in linking investment migration to sustainable development and climate goals. With over 1,000 clients served since its founding and revenue growth of 200 percent between 2023 and 2024, the Fund's influence on the local economy is clear. This model of integrating investor, community, and governmental interests sets a precedent for future investment-driven development initiatives not only in the Pacific, but internationally.

Robust governance and regular performance evaluations, now mandated under government reforms, provide accountability and transparency for all stakeholders. The Fund's transition from citizenship-only to multi-pillar development is both a response to national need and an active strategy for enduring prosperity. As Vanuatu moves forward, the Future Fund demonstrates the potential for blending social purpose with financial innovation - anchored by genuine local impact and a clear commitment to national progress.