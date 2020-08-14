As the world continues to fight against the coronavirus or COVID-19, Russia on August 11 registered its first coronavirus vaccine and claimed it to be safe for use. Now, a CNN report on Thursday claimed that the US had rejected Russia's offer of cooperation in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. According to reports, a Moscow health official has claimed that the US did not reject the offer and moreover help was not even offered, despite the claims from CNN.

The American broadcaster stated that Russia had offered the US 'unprecedented cooperation' to Operation Warp Spees, which is the US multi-agency body dedicated to making COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

CNN Report Authentic?

Referring to an unnamed senior official of Russia CNN mentioned that the Americans had refused help from Russia due to general trust issues. Alexey Kuznetsov, who is an assistant to Russia's Health Minister, snubbed CNN's claim mentioning that the ministry did not send an 'official proposal' to the US as reported by RT.

The European country registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and the Russian President announced the news further affirming that the vaccine is safe for use. The president mentioned that one of his daughters was part of the experiment as she received two shots of vaccine made by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and she was feeling well.

Russia's Vaccine

However, experts around the world are not at all impressed by Russia's activities regarding vaccine production. Most of them claim that the country has been working to fast to make a vaccine, which is not the right way to produce one.

They have raised questions about the safety of the vaccine as it did not undergo the necessary number of trials. Moreover, a top doctor named Alexander Chuchalin quit the ethics council of Russia's health ministry over violation of medical ethics while producing the vaccine.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 20.9 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 760,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.