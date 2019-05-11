The officials at Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an island-wide anti-drug enforcement operation, supported by Singapore Police Force (SPF) from May 6 to May 10 and arrested 70 alleged drug offenders from different places in Singapore.

As per CNB, the officials seized almost 37g of heroin, 67g of 'Ice', a gramme of cannabis, four 'Ecstasy' tablets and four Erimin-5 tablets from the dens of these offenders that include Boon Lay, Jurong, Punggol, Redhill and Woodlands.

CNB stated that on May 7, during the operation, the officials arrested a 26-year-old suspected drug trafficker, a Singapore citizen, from the vicinity of Still Road. After conducting further search CNB found a total of about 128g of heroin, four Erimin-5 tablets, three 'Ecstasy' tablets and a small amount of cannabis from that unit.

Later when the police officials raided Singaporean alleged offender's residence in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 72, the search team recovered almost eight grams of heroin, seven grams of 'Ice' and various drug-taking utensils.

CNB said that further investigation is going on.

The Misuse of Drugs Act states that: