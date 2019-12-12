The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that two suspected Singaporean drug offenders were arrested on Wednesday and added that about S$113,000 worth of narcotics had been seized during the operation. According to CNB, a 48-year-old Singaporean male suspect was spotted leaving a second-floor flat in Woodlands Street 13 and was soon arrested by the officers at the void deck of a block in the vicinity area.

Following this incident, the officers escorted the suspect back to the second floor unit for a raid where a 42-year-old female suspected drug abuser was held.

The CNB officers found about 1.4kg of heroin, a bottle containing methadone and S$11,000 worth of cash in the flat. In addition, about 25g of 'Ice' and 168g of heroin were found from the suspect's sling bag and a small packet of about 2g of heroin was found in a pocket of the jeans worn by him.

Reports suggest that 1,585g of heroin seized in this operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 754 abusers for a week. The CNB said that the investigations are still ongoing.

Recently on December 3, CNB arrested two people, including a 31-year-old Malaysian male, from the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and seized drugs worth about S$43,000. The seized drugs included about 385g of 'Ice', 32g of heroin, 100 'Ecstasy' tablets, 50 Erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of cannabis.

Past month arrests

Last month, the CNB had arrested 70 suspected drug offenders, including a 15-year-old Singaporean, in an island-wide anti-drug enforcement operation. The authority said in a press release that the teenager, who is believed to be a drug trafficker, was being investigated for selling 'Ice' to a 14-year-old Singaporean female suspected drug abuser.

During the operation, the CNB had seized drugs worth S$71,000, including about 9g of new psychoactive substances, 20g of heroin, 704g of 'Ice' and an 'Ecstasy' tablet. According to the statement released, there were two "sizeable" Ice seizures during this operation.