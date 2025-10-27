CNB Raids Migrant Dormitory, Arrests Four Foreigners for Suspected Drug Offences

Four male foreign nationals aged between 24 and 36 were arrested by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Oct 22 for drug offences.

An operation was conducted at a foreign worker residential lodging in Woodlands Avenue 1 on the morning of Oct 22 based on information received, CNB said in a news release on Oct 25.

The operation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man for drug trafficking offences. Three others, aged 24,30 and 36, were arrested for drug abuse.

A search was conducted on the men and their living area, and a total of 68g of cannabis, 18g of Ice, 29 "Yaba" tablets and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Commanding officer of enforcement, Superintendent Royce Chua, said: "CNB regularly engages the community, which includes our migrant worker community, to raise awareness on the harms of drugs and Singapore's zero-tolerance stance against drugs."

He added that CNB will not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against drug traffickers and offenders, and will spare no effort to detect, disrupt and dismantle drug operations to keep Singapore safe.

Investigations into the suspects are ongoing.