CNB Arrests Singaporean for Suspected Drug Trafficking; Over 2kg of Cannabis Seized

A 33-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in a residential unit in the vicinity of Balam Road for suspected drug trafficking offences.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that they confiscated roughly 2,722g of cannabis from multiple locations throughout the unit during the search. An estimated S$65,000 worth of drugs were seized, which could sustain 390 abusers' addictions for a week.

"The Singapore Government's stand on illicit drugs, including cannabis, is clear - they are harmful, addictive and can destroy lives, families and communities," the authority said.

It added, "CNB would like to remind the public that cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore's Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) in Singapore. The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs, including cannabis and cannabis products, is an offence under the MDA."

According to Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is illegal for someone to traffic in a controlled substance, offer to do so, or perform any act that is necessary for or intended to be used in the trafficking of a controlled substance on their own behalf or on behalf of another individual, whether or not that other individual is in Singapore.

An individual may be subject to the mandatory death penalty if found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis.

The arrested suspect's drug use is still being investigated.